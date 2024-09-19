Kamala Harris Tells Oprah Winfrey She Felt A 'Sense Of Responsibility' After Biden's Sudden Exit: It Came With A 'Sense of Purpose'

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris is making strategic moves to win over voters through a high-profile virtual event with former talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

What Happened: The event, titled "Unite for America," is hosted by Winfrey from suburban Michigan, a crucial battleground state in the upcoming election.

The livestream features celebrities like Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Lopez, and Meryl Streep, alongside stories from ordinary voters to amplify Harris’s message.

More than 295,000 viewers tuned in on YouTube alone, with the event also being streamed on other major social media platforms.

Winfrey introduced Harris, who spoke about her sudden rise to the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden‘s unexpected exit in July.

"I felt a sense of responsibility, to be honest with you, and with that comes a sense of purpose," Harris said.

During the event, Harris discussed her plans to reduce housing costs and cut middle-class taxes, answering questions from voters in Michigan and Virginia. Harris has been focusing on digital engagement and controlled interactions, aiming to connect with voters who primarily consume news online.

See Also: Obama-Era Economist Says She Is ‘Pleasantly Surprised’ That JD Vance Thinks The ‘Economy Is Too Strong For The Rate Cut’

Why It Matters: The virtual event comes at a critical time for Harris, who has been gaining ground in recent polls. A recent poll shows Harris trending up in the 2024 election polls of nationally registered voters, posting her largest lead in the weekly Morning Consult poll this week in the head-to-head matchup against former President Donald Trump.

However, the race remains tight, with high-profile endorsements playing a crucial role. Harris recently received her second endorsement in 179 years from the oldest continuously published magazine in the U.S., which has featured works from luminaries like Nikola Tesla and Albert Einstein.

Additionally, Harris has been actively collaborating with influential figures like billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban. Cuban recently teamed up with Harris to protect American businesses from unfair foreign competition, particularly from Chinese knockoffs.

Read Next:

Image via Wikimedia Commons