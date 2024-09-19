Kamala Harris And Oprah Winfrey To Host Virtual Event To Sway Support From Key Battleground States Of Pennsylvania, Georgia And Michigan As Trump Attends Washington Event

Ahead of the 2024 election, Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey are set to host a virtual event aimed at rallying support in key battleground states.

What Happened: Harris and Winfrey will join forces for an online event on Thursday aimed at rallying support in key battleground states, according to Reuters on Thursday.

The “Unite for America” event, co-hosted by Winfrey and the activist group “Win with Black Women,” seeks to register voters and bolster Harris’s campaign in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan. The event will be live-streamed at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT) on social media platforms including Instagram and TikTok.

On the same day, Donald Trump will attend a Washington event on fighting antisemitism and address the Israeli-American Council Summit.

Harris has been campaigning in Michigan, specifically in the Detroit area, local press reported. Numerous grassroots organizations, such as “Latinas for Harris,” “Win With Black Men,” and “Republicans for Harris,” are participating in the event. Win with Black Women focuses on helping Black women win elected offices.

Since Harris entered the race in July, these groups have raised over $20 million for her campaign, according to a press release from Unite for America. Winfrey emphasized the importance of voter motivation and planning in a statement.

According to a recent Reuters poll, Harris leads her Republican opponent Donald Trump 47% to 42%. Harris is ahead in battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, while Trump has more support in Georgia.

Why It Matters: Harris’s campaign has seen significant momentum recently. A recent survey of fund managers, strategists, and economists revealed that Harris had moved from a 13-point deficit to a 7-point lead over Trump. The survey, conducted by CNBC, showed Harris as the likely winner of the November election, with 48% support compared to Trump’s 41%. This shift in support came after Harris replaced President Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket in July.

Additionally, Harris received a rare endorsement from the oldest continuously published magazine in the U.S., which has featured works from notable figures like Nikola Tesla and Albert Einstein. This endorsement is significant given the tight contest between Harris and Trump.

Moreover, pop star Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Harris drove over 330,000 visitors to vote.gov, highlighting the impact of celebrity endorsements on voter engagement. This surge occurred less than 24 hours after Swift’s endorsement following the debate between Harris and Trump.

