Tesla Has Wireless Charging Patent: Will Elon Musk Reveal New EV Technology At Robotaxi Event?

Tesla Inc TSLA is no stranger to patents when it comes to the electric vehicle sector.

A new patent for wireless charging is currently making the rounds. The automaker could highlight the tech at its highly-anticipated robotaxi event on Oct. 10.

Tesla filed a patent for a wireless charging system, as reported by CleanTechnica, earlier this year. The filing, posted by X user @seti_park, shows a wireless EV charging system that could improve safety and efficiency.

Tesla has been working on wireless charging for years. The timing of the published patent on Sept. 6 could provide clues that the upcoming robotaxis could feature the technology.

"The present disclosure relates to systems and methods for estimating one or more parameters associated with a converter to configure wireless charging setting for a wireless charging system," the patent reads.

Benzinga has recently highlighted other patents from Tesla including rotating front seats in vehicles, which could also factor into the robotaxi design.

While the patents may prove to be non-material or years away, the timing has investors closely monitoring the company ahead of the highly anticipated event next month.

With reports that the Oct. 10 event will take place at a Warner Bros. Discovery studio lot in California, anticipation for live demonstrations of the autonomous technology has increased.

Tesla is expected to show off the new robotaxi and demonstrate the latest technology, which could include charging methods.

Tesla originally scheduled the robotaxi event for Aug. 8. The company delayed the event due to extra time needed for an "important design change."

"Requested what I think is an important design change to the front, and extra time allows us to show off a few other things," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said about the delay.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla stock is up 6.6% to $242.25 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $138.80 to $273.93. Tesla stock is down 2% year-to-date in 2024.

Image: Courtesy of Tesla