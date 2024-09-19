Disney Strikes First-Look Deal With Spider-Man Director Jon Watts: Report

Walt Disney Co DIS-owned Walt Disney Studios bagged a first-look feature deal with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ director Jon Watts.

A first-look deal means that every project developed by Jon Watts has to be offered to Disney first.

Watts and his production company, Freshman Year, will direct and produce films for Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, Deadline reports.

His producing partner, Dianne McGunigle, is also attached to the projects. This deal will allow Watts to explore various creative endeavors across multiple genres for the studios.

Spider-Man trilogy grossed over $4 billion globally. Watts has ventured into other projects, including Wolf, starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, for Apple TV+.

Disney Marvel’s 2024 release “Deadpool & Wolverine” set records with the release of the third film in the franchise. The movie has earned $582.7 million in domestic box offices and $634.8 million internationally, bringing its global total to $1.22 billion, according to a September 5 report.

Watts and McGunigle’s other projects included Final Destination: Bloodlines for Warner Bros, a feature adaptation of the Murder 101 podcast for Amazon, and the Keith Schofield-directed NSFL.

Price Action: DIS stock is up 0.97% at $94.49 at last check Thursday.

