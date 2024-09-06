Disney Data Leak Exposes Sensitive Info, Streaming And Park Revenue: Report

Walt Disney Co DIS is facing fallout after over a terabyte of sensitive data was leaked online earlier this year, revealing crucial financial and strategic information.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the hacked data includes figures from Disney+, ESPN+, and park passes such as Genie+.

Personal information of some staff members and customers was also exposed.

Nullbulge, which touts itself as a “hacktivist group,” posted over 44 million messages online. The info included financial transactions from Disney’s streaming services.

The messages revealed revenue figures and the financial performance of Disney’s theme parks and streaming services. According to a leaked spreadsheet, the Genie+ premium pass generated over $724 million in revenue between October 2021 and June 2024 at Walt Disney World alone.

The leaked documents also reveal that Disney+ contributed $2.4 billion in revenue during the March quarter. Thi accounted for approximately 43% of the company’s direct-to-consumer business, which includes Hulu and ESPN+.

During its third-quarter print, Disney said it is on track for the profitability of combined streaming businesses to improve in the fourth quarter.

The streaming unit, which rivals companies like Netflix Inc NFLX, returned to profit for the first time in the third quarter, posting an operating profit of $47 million. Revenue from U.S. parks and experiences increased 3% to $5.82 billion buoyed by the pandemic recovery.

Price Action: DIS stock is down 0.15% at $88.52 premarket at last check Friday.

Image: Shutterstock