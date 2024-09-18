Why Veea Stock Is Soaring

Veea Inc. VEEA shares are racing higher Wednesday after the company announced a partnership with Crowdkeep to integrate technologies into an AI-enabled solution to track assets, people, and conditions across a variety of use cases.

The Details:

Veea said the newly combined capabilities are offered through an AI-enabled edge computing platform with solutions for construction, education, healthcare, and logistics. Users can maintain visibility on employees, students or guests at a venue, manage and track valuable assets along with visual displays of camera streams, event notifications, utilization rates and footfall analytics with heatmaps.

Veea's stock is climbing on heavy trading volume with more than five times the average daily volume already changing hands before the opening bell. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Veea shares are trading above the stock’s 50-day moving average of $5.25 and approaching its 52-week high of $10.83.

VEEA Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Veea shares are up 74.9% at $9.18 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Image: Brian Penny from Pixabay