Bill Gates Warns Of Another Pandemic In Next 25 Years, Accelerated By Climate Change And Population Growth: Calls For Better Preparedness Amid Rising Threats

Tech billionaire Bill Gates has expressed deep concerns about the possibility of another pandemic in the near future.

What Happened: Gates highlighted that current global unrest could potentially lead to a significant conflict, in an interview with CNBC Make It. He also emphasized that even if a large-scale war is avoided, another pandemic is highly likely within

"A lot of unrest" in the world could spark "a major war," Gates said. Even "if we avoid a big war … then, yes, there will be another pandemic, most likely in the next 25 years,” he said in the interview.

Gates pointed out that pandemics are becoming more frequent due to factors such as climate change and population growth. He questioned whether nations would be better prepared for the next pandemic than they were for COVID-19, specifically criticizing the United States for falling short of global expectations.

In his 2022 book, “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic,” Gates criticized various governments for their lack of preparedness and offered recommendations for future pandemic prevention. Despite some progress, he believes the global response remains insufficient.

Gates’ concerns are also featured in the upcoming Netflix docuseries “What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates,” premiering on Sept. 18. In the series, Gates discusses pandemic prevention with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who stresses the moral responsibility of wealthy nations to lead in disease prevention.

Why It Matters: Gates has been a prominent voice in global health and humanitarian efforts. His efforts to eradicate malaria through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation underscore his commitment to combating diseases. Gates’ multipronged approach includes reducing mosquito populations and protecting people from infection, which has significant economic implications, especially in impoverished regions.

Moreover, Gates’ dedication to his work is inspired by figures like Warren Buffett. In a recent interview, Gates mentioned that retirement “sounds awful” and credited Buffett’s work ethic for his continued ambition.

Gates’ focus on global health is not new. He has previously revealed a comprehensive strategy to eradicate malaria, a disease responsible for millions of deaths throughout history. His plan includes groundbreaking technologies and innovations aimed at overcoming this ancient foe.

However, Gates has faced public scrutiny and conspiracy theories, particularly regarding vaccines. He has addressed these misconceptions publicly, emphasizing the importance of accurate information in combating global health crises.

Image Via European Commission