Thierry Breton Steps Down As EU Commissioner

European Commissioner Thierry Breton announced his resignation on Monday, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the European Union.

What Happened: Breton took to X on Monday to announce his departure from his position as European Commissioner. He expressed his deep appreciation for his colleagues, Commission services, MEPs, Member States, and his own team.

Breton also posted his statement where he wrote about being tasked with nominating individuals for the 2024-2029 College of Commissioner. The next day, French President Emmanuel Macron put forward his name for a second mandate in the College of Commissioners. However, during the final negotiations on the future College’s composition, France was requested to retract Breton’s nomination due to undisclosed personal reasons.

Breton disclosed in his statement that he was presented with a more influential portfolio for France in the future College as a political compromise. However, he chose to resign, attributing his decision to “questionable governance.”

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my colleagues in the College, Commission services, MEPs, Member States, and my team.



Together, we have worked tirelessly to advance an ambitious EU agenda.



It has been an honour & privilege to serve the common European interest🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/wQ4eeHUnYu — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) September 16, 2024

Why It Matters: Breton’s resignation comes as a surprise, considering his significant role in shaping the EU’s policies. His departure could potentially lead to shifts in the EU’s strategic direction.

During his tenure, Breton was instrumental in advancing an ambitious EU agenda, focusing on digital transformation and the bloc’s industrial strategy. His leadership has been widely recognized and appreciated across the EU.

As of now, there is no information on who will succeed Breton in his role. The EU will likely announce a successor in the coming weeks.

