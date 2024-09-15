Anthony Scaramucci Explains How Kamala Harris Can Improve Her Poor Economic Polling: 'She Has To Get Out There And Do That'

Vice President Kamala Harris got a small boost following the debate with Republican candidate Donald Trump but most political analysts do not think it has given her a decisive lead. Anthony Scaramucci, who was brought in as one of the guests and surrogates by Harris at the debate, weighed in on what her next moves should be.

Economy Criticism: One of the issues that has put Democratic party on the backfoot is economy. In the latest episode of the Rest Is Politics US podcast, Scaramucci said she can unpin the blame by going out and saying that inflation is not really the party’s fault. The federal government had to plow in $3 trillion in cash into the economy to save the people when lockdown restrictions were in place, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate reduction to near-zero levels added another $4 trillion into the economy and because the supply-chain broke, there was short supply of goods and services, stoking inflationary pressure, said Scaramucci, who very briefly served as the White House Communications Director.

Harris has to send the messaging that her party is not to be blamed for inflation and that it was trying to save the economy, highlighting the things the Joe Biden administration has done done to slow down inflation, he added.

“She’s not doing that and she’s got to get out there and do that,” Scaramucci, a businessman and founder of SkyBridge Capital, said. She has to allay concerns and say the next six months is going to be better and “if you stay the course with me, the next two years is going to be even better,” he said.

The vice president has to make it clear that, “if your go with Mr. Tariff Trump, you are going to have 20% tariffs , 100% tariffs” and she may have to talk about regressive taxation and point out that he was stealing the money of the lower and middle income families, he said.

Harris also has to clarify about the clampdown on price gouging that she announced as one of her policy focus, which hasn’t been received well. Scaramucci said the vice president has to explain to consumers that her administration would create fairness for consumers in the freest possible market.

See Also: Polling Veteran Nate Silver Says Kamala Harris Got The Debate She Wanted As Fatigued Trump Couldn’t Bring His ‘A-Game’ After The Initial Momentum

Gender – Disadvantage? In America, a woman has to get 10 steps higher than any man and there are three things that she’s got to hammer into her campaign her strategist and herself, Scaramucci said. First thing is sanity as this election is all about making a choice between sanity and insanity – a “dog-eating, cat-eating, election denying , orange lunatic, who is 78 years old and is in mental decline,” he said.

The Democratic campaign should also focus on freedom, the businessman said, as he noted that Trump’s team wants to fire 50,000 federal employees and rehire people who pass a loyalty test, thereby politicizing the government. This freedom would also include reproductive freedom, he added.

Harris would also do well by focusing on the middle class, the ex-White House aide said. She should be saying “the orange guy that I’m running against has done nothing to expand the middle class; Let’s go over the Biden-Harris strategy and let’s talk about what we have actually done to help the people that are aggrieved with the system,” he added.

Did You Know?