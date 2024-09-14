Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Names New Glenn-1's First Booster 'So You're Telling Me There's A Chance:' Here's Why

Billionaire Jeff Bezos founded Blue Origin‘s New Glenn-1 launch vehicle’s first booster will be called “So You're Telling Me There's a Chance,” company CEO Dave Limp said on Friday.

What Happened: The booster is called “So You're Telling Me There's a Chance” as no one has landed a reusable booster on the first try before, Limp said.

“No one has landed a reusable booster on the first try. Yet, we're going for it, and humbly submit having good confidence in landing it,” Limp said. “But like I said a couple of weeks ago, if we don't, we'll learn and keep trying until we do.”

We have a cool history naming key Blue hardware that dates back to New Shepard. We're calling New Glenn's first booster "So You're Telling Me There's a Chance." Why? No one has landed a reusable booster on the first try. Yet, we're going for it, and humbly submit having good… pic.twitter.com/xKxFCBwSgA — Dave Limp (@davill) September 13, 2024

New Glenn is a reusable heavy-lift rocket named after John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth. The development of the vehicle, expected to compete with SpaceX's Falcon launch vehicle, has been delayed for years.

SpaceX landed a Falcon 9 booster vertically for the first time in December 2015 after multiple attempts.

New Glenn, unlike Blue Origin's New Shepard vehicle, can reach the Earth's orbit and beyond. New Shepard, meanwhile, can only reach the edge of space.

Why It Matters: New Glenn-1 is now expected to launch for the first time in November.

NASA selected Blue Origin to launch the ESCAPADE science mission atop New Glenn in February 2023. Amazon.com is also looking to deploy its Project Kuiper satellite constellation, aimed at providing low-latency broadband internet connectivity, with multiple launches on the New Glenn vehicle.

Image via Flickr/ NASA Kennedy