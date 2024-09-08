'Kids In A Dorm Room': Jeff Bezos' Blueprint for Tomorrow's Space Leaders

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin, wants to significantly lower the cost of space travel. His goal is to make it more accessible to aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators.

What Happened: Bezos shared his vision during a tour of the Blue Origin production facility and Glenn launch pad in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The tour was documented by YouTuber Tim Dodd, also known as “Everyday Astronaut.”

Bezos emphasized that the main obstacle in space travel is not the technology but the cost. He expressed his aspiration for Blue Origin to make space travel so affordable that it could stimulate the creation of the next big space company by “two kids in a dorm.”

“Space travel is a solved problem. It’s been solved for 50 years. What’s unsolved is the cost,” Bezos stated in the video. He is confident that addressing the cost issue will “open the heavens to humanity” and ignite “entrepreneurial dynamism in space.”

During the interview, Bezos said that he wants Blue Origin to make space travel so cheap that people can fly to the moon “100 times cheaper.”

“Solving the problem of cheap and easy space travel is what will really open the heavens to humanity and make possible the entrepreneurial dynamism in space that I just got to witness up close and personal over the last 20 years on the internet,” Bezos added.

Bezos disclosed that the primary reason for his departure was to concentrate on Blue Origin. Although he remains involved with Amazon, especially in the AI sector, he is devoting the majority of his efforts to his space venture.

“If the minimum size to do any useful experiment is many, many millions of dollars, then you just can’t get, you know, two kids in a dorm room making the next amazing invention,” he said during the interview. “The barrier of entry is too high.”

Why It Matters: Bezos’ vision for affordable space travel could revolutionize the industry, opening up new opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship.

By addressing the cost barrier, Blue Origin could potentially stimulate a new wave of space startups, fostering a new era of space exploration and commercialization.

This could have far-reaching implications, not just for the space industry, but for various sectors that could benefit from space-based technologies and services.

