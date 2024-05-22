NASA Crowned Best Place To Work In Federal Government For 12th Straight Year: What Makes It So Appealing?

Loading... Loading...

NASA has been named the Best Place to Work in the Federal Government for the 12th consecutive year, despite a slight drop in its rating.

Why It Matters: The prestigious title, awarded by the Partnership for Public Service, is a testament to the agency’s commitment to employee satisfaction and overall excellence. This recognition comes when NASA is making significant strides in space exploration and scientific discovery, according to the space agency’s press release.

Bill Nelson, the NASA Administrator, attributes this achievement to the agency’s exceptional workforce. He stated, “Once again, NASA has shown that with the world's finest workforce, we can reach the stars. That's the pioneer spirit that makes NASA the best place to work in the federal government.”

Under the leadership of Nelson, NASA has achieved several remarkable milestones. These include breaking the American record for the longest astronaut spaceflight, launching the Deep Space Optical Communications experiment, and celebrating a year of scientific data from the James Webb Space Telescope.

The Best Places to Work rankings were initiated in 2003 by the Partnership for Public Service to gauge federal employees’ perspectives on leadership, work-life balance, and other job-related factors. The rankings are divided into four groups: large, midsize, and small agencies, along with their subcomponents.

2023 Best Places to Work in the Federal Government Rankings

The annual Best Places to Work in the Federal Government rankings, produced by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service and Boston Consulting Group, measure employee engagement and satisfaction across federal departments, agencies, and subcomponents. These rankings hold federal leaders accountable and highlight agencies that excel in engaging their employees.

Top agencies in 2023:

NASA: 82.5 (down from 84.3 in 2022) Department of Health and Human Services: 75.2 (up from 74.3) Intelligence Community: 72.6 (up from 71.9) Department of Commerce: 72.1 (up from 70.6) Department of Veterans Affairs: 71.8 (up from 68.4) Department of Transportation: 70.9 (up from 68.3) Department of the Treasury: 68.4 (up from 67.2) Department of the Interior: 68.3 (up from 65.2) Department of the Army: 67.6 (up from 63.8) Department of the Air Force: 67.2 (up from 65.2)

What’s Next: NASA’s consistent recognition as the best place to work in the federal government underscores the agency’s commitment to its employees and the success of its missions. This recognition comes on the heels of NASA’s new partnerships with Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin and Elon Musk‘s SpaceX to enhance its commercial capabilities in space, a move that has the potential to further boost employee satisfaction and morale.

Moreover, this recognition comes at a time when the White House has tasked NASA with setting a universal time standard for the Moon and other celestial bodies, a significant responsibility that reflects the agency’s leadership in space exploration and research.

