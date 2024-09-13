Pope Francis Criticizes Both Trump And Kamala Harris For Supporting Abortion, Urges Catholics To Vote For 'Lesser Evil'

Pope Francis has expressed his concerns over the stances of U.S. presidential candidates on abortion and migration. He urged American Catholics to vote for the “lesser evil” in the upcoming elections.

What Happened: During an airborne news conference on Friday, the Pope did not directly name either Republican candidate Donald Trump or Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. However, his comments were aimed at their positions on two key issues in the US election — abortion and migration, reported the Associated Press.

Migration, a priority issue for Francis, was described as a right outlined in Scripture. He stated that anyone not adhering to the Biblical call to welcome the stranger is committing a “grave sin.”

On the topic of abortion, the Pope was equally forthright. “To have an abortion is to kill a human being. You may like the word or not, but it's killing,” he said. He urged voters to fulfill their civic duty to vote and choose the “lesser evil.”

President Joe Biden, a practicing Catholic, shares Harris’ strong support for abortion rights. This stance has led some Catholic bishops and conservatives to call for him to be denied access to Communion.

However, Pope Francis has previously stated that bishops should be pastors, not politicians.

Francis has previously also commented on U.S. elections. In the lead-up to the 2016 election, he criticized Trump’s plan to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, stating that anyone who builds a wall to keep out migrants “is not Christian.”

Why It Matters: The Pope’s comments come at a crucial time in the U.S. election cycle.

The initial survey results that came in following the presidential debate between Harris and Trump have shown a five-point lead for the Vice President.

The debate between the two candidates, which marked the end of an eight-year no-handshake era, has stirred up the investment landscape, leading to a shift in betting markets towards Harris.

This shift has triggered a downturn in Trump Media & Technology Group shares and a surge in solar stocks.

