Kim Jong Un Tours Banned Uranium Enrichment Site, Calls For Increased Production Of Weapons-Grade Uranium For 'Self Defense'

In a recent development, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a uranium enrichment facility and called for an increase in the production of weapons-grade material.

What Happened: Kim’s visit to the Nuclear Weapons Institute and a production base for weapon-grade nuclear materials was reported by state media, which did not provide details on the timing or location of the visit. The report included images of Kim walking amid long rows of metal centrifuges used for uranium enrichment, which is banned under multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, Reuters reported on Friday.

Kim stressed the importance of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal in countering threats from the United States and its allies, stating that the weapons are necessary for “self-defense and the capability for a preemptive attack.” He also expressed the need to increase the number of centrifuges to “exponentially increase” nuclear weapons and expand the use of a new type of centrifuge to further strengthen the production of weapon-grade nuclear materials.

Recent commercial satellite imagery has shown construction at the main Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, including its uranium enrichment plant, suggesting possible expansion. The U.N. nuclear watchdog confirmed on Monday that it had observed activity consistent with the operation of a reactor and the reported centrifuge enrichment facility at Yongbyon.

See Also: Bernie Sanders Says If You’re Poor In America You’ll Live 10-15 Years Less: ‘Anybody Else See A Problem With That?’

Why It Matters: This development comes amid increasing nuclear threats from North Korea. In July, North Korea accused the United States and South Korea of conducting joint military drills against it, thereby crossing a "red line" toward a new nuclear war.

In response to these threats, South Korea's Defense Minister nominee, Kim Yong-hyun, expressed readiness to consider all possible measures against North Korea's nuclear threats in August. He emphasized the significance of the alliance with the United States in addressing these threats.

Experts suggest that North Korea’s advancement in fuel cycle capabilities and the increased reliance on uranium for their cores indicate that the country is more capable of scaling up its highly enriched uranium stockpiles compared to the more complex process for plutonium.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Image via Shutterstock