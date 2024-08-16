Amid Kim Jong Un's Increasing Nuclear Threats, Seoul's Defense Minister Nominee Is Open To 'All Means And Methods' To Counter North Korea

In a recent development, South Korea’s Defense Minister nominee, Kim Yong-hyun, has signaled readiness to consider all possible measures against North Korea’s nuclear threats. He emphasized the significance of the alliance with the United States in addressing these threats.

What Happened: Kim expressed his willingness to explore all necessary means to counteract North Korea’s nuclear threats. This comes in the wake of increasing domestic demands for South Korea to develop its nuclear weapons for deterrence purposes, Yonhap reported on Friday.

Kim highlighted the crucial role of the U.S. alliance in managing these threats. “Responding to North Korean nuclear threats based on extended deterrence and the nuclear umbrella is the standard,” he said.

However, he added that if these strategies are found lacking, “all means and methods are open.”

Kim, a retired three-star Army general, was nominated as the Defense Minister by President Yoon Suk Yeol. He replaces Shin Won-sik, who has been appointed as the new national security adviser. Kim’s official appointment does not necessitate endorsement from the National Assembly, but he will undergo a parliamentary confirmation hearing, which is largely seen as a formality.

Why It Matters: This development comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the region. In July, North Korea accused the U.S. and South Korea of conducting continuous joint military drills against it, thereby crossing a "red line" toward a new nuclear war.

This was followed by Germany’s decision in August to join the U.S.-led United Nations Command (UNC) in South Korea, strengthening the policing of the border with North Korea.

Photo by Bborriss.67 on Shutterstock