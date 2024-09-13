Pro-Russian Hackers Reportedly Disrupt Taiwan Stock Exchange On Thursday, Services Restored In 22 Minutes

In a recent cyber attack, pro-Russian hackers have reportedly targeted and temporarily disrupted the Taiwan Stock Exchange website, as per local media reports.

What Happened: The Taiwan Stock Exchange experienced “unstable service for a short period of time” at 3 p.m. local time due to “a large number of foreign IPs launching invalid queries” on its network, CNBC reported on Friday. The network resumed normal operations at 3:22 p.m. local time, with the securities market and related businesses remaining unaffected.

The disruption was attributed to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack by a pro-Russian hacker group by the local media. The attack was reportedly aimed at the Taiwanese government and financial entities, including airports and tax bureaus.

The Taipei Times cited information security company Radware, which suggested that the attack was a retaliation for comments made by Taiwanese President Lai Ching te. In September, Lai had criticized China’s territorial claims on Taiwan, suggesting they were more about achieving Western Pacific hegemony than about territorial rights.

China considers Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force against the island. Lai challenged this stance, questioning why China has not reclaimed land ceded to Russia in the Treaty of Aigun if territorial integrity was its primary concern.

Why It Matters: This incident follows a series of cyber attacks involving Russia and China. In June 2023, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu warned that Xi Jinping‘s threat against Taiwan is much more serious than what is visible.

Furthermore, in July, Microsoft Corp. reportedly informed over a dozen Texas state agencies and public universities that Russian state-sponsored hackers accessed their emails through a breach.

Additionally, the United States has been facing a significant threat to its water systems, with China, Russia, and Iran identified as the primary culprits.

Photo: B_A from Pixabay.