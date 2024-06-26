China, Russia, Iran Targeting US Water Systems: 'Water Is Among The Least Mature In Terms Of Security'

Loading... Loading...

The United States is facing a significant threat to its water systems, with China, Russia, and Iran identified as the primary culprits.

What Happened: The U.S. water supply is under attack from foreign adversaries. The recent cyberattack on Wichita, Kansas’ water system is just one of many that have targeted water utilities across the country, reported CNBC on Wednesday.

Despite the increasing use of AI in cyber threats, the primary method of attack remains exploiting human vulnerabilities, such as phishing, social engineering, or default passwords, according to Ryan Witt, vice president of cybersecurity firm Proofpoint.

The Environmental Protection Agency has issued an enforcement alert, warning that 70% of the water systems it inspected do not fully comply with the Safe Drinking Water Act’s requirements. The EPA identified “alarming cybersecurity vulnerabilities” in some systems, such as outdated default passwords and former employees retaining system access.

In February, the FBI warned Congress that Chinese hackers had infiltrated U.S. cyber infrastructure, targeting water treatment plans, the electrical grid, transportation systems, and other critical infrastructure.

Adam Isles, head of cybersecurity practice for Chertoff Group, noted that “Water is among the least mature in terms of security.”

Why It Matters: The recent attacks on U.S. water utilities are part of a larger trend of cyber threats from geopolitical rivals. In April, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned of Chinese state-sponsored hackers orchestrating advanced attacks that could “wreak havoc” on critical U.S. infrastructure.

Microsoft Corp disrupted cyberattacks from Russian military spies targeting Ukrainian media in April, highlighting the pressing need to combat a new breed of cybercriminals using artificial intelligence to penetrate critical infrastructure.

Meanwhile, SpaceX‘s rapid response to a Russian attack in April was recognized as “eye-watering” by a U.S. military official, underscoring the importance of swift and effective cybersecurity measures in the face of increasing cyber threats.

