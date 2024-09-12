What's Going On With Palantir Stock Today?

Palantir Technologies, Inc. PLTR shares are trading mostly flat as the company prepares to host its fifth AIPCon on Thursday.

The Details:

Palantir describes its AIPCon events as conferences where customers participating in Palantir AIP Bootcamps showcase their work in Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). The company said more than 100 organizations will be at the latest AIPCon, including The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Aramark, Bp, Associated Materials and more. AIPCon will be available via live stream on Thursday, beginning at 12:40 p.m. ET.

Palantir shares have climbed more than 15% this week after it was announced last Friday that the company will be included in the S&P 500 index beginning on Sept. 23.

B of A Securities analyst Mariana Perez maintained a Buy rating on the stock Buy and raised the price target from $30 to $50 on Tuesday.

"We think that becoming a member of the S&P 500 could be highly beneficial to PLTR's stock volatility. We think that the inclusion would attract more institutional investors, both passive and active," wrote Perez.

PLTR Stock Prediction 2024:

Equity research analysts on and off Wall Street typically use earnings growth and fundamental research as a form of valuation and forecasting. But many in trading turn to technical analysis as a way to form predictive models for share price trajectory.

Some investors look to trends to help forecast where they believe a stock could trade at a certain point in the future. Looking at Palantir Technologies, an investor could make an assessment about a stock's long term prospects using a moving average and trend line. If they believe a stock will remain above the moving average, which many believe is a bullish signal, they can extrapolate that trend into the future using a trend line. For Palantir Technologies, the 200-day moving average sits at $23.38, according to Benzinga Pro, which is below the current price of $34.94. For more on charts and trend lines, see a description here.

Traders believe that when a stock is above its moving average, it is a generally bullish signal, and when it crosses below, it is a more negative signal. Investors could use trend lines to make an educated guess about where a stock could trade at a later date if conditions remain stable.

PLTR Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Palantir Technologies shares are up 0.24% at $34.92 at the time of publication Thursday.

