US And Allies Raise Alarm Over China's Support For Russia's Military

The United States and the European Union have expressed apprehension over China’s significant aid to Russia’s military. They believe this assistance is enabling the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and creating a global security threat.

What Happened: The concerns were articulated during the U.S.-EU dialogue on China and high-level consultations on the Indo-Pacific in Brussels. The officials highlighted China’s ongoing support for Russia’s military and industrial base through significant exports of dual-use goods and battlefield items, South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell indicated that China was directly contributing to “sustain, build and diversify various elements of the Russian war machine.” He added that Moscow was reciprocating by sharing sensitive military technologies with Beijing, including those related to submarine operations, stealth aircraft design, and missile capabilities.

Campbell warned that this exchange posed risks not only for the U.S. but also for countries like Australia, India, Japan, and South Korea, “if China was able to receive greater engagement from Russia in perfecting certain military capabilities.”

These developments coincided with a strategic dialogue between the U.S. and Britain stressing unity towards China. In the talks, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London.

Meanwhile, bipartisan calls for more action to thwart China's support for Russia's war in Ukraine came from Capitol Hill on Wednesday. The House Foreign Affairs committee's subgroup on Europe expressed their concerns.

Tom Kean Jnr (R-N.J.) stated, "Chinese troops may not be on the ground fighting alongside Russians, but China's aid to Russia's defence industrial base is undoubtedly enabling Putin's genocidal war of aggression to continue."

Why It Matters: The concerns raised by the U.S. and EU officials are not unfounded. In July, China and Russia initiated a joint naval drill, a move that followed NATO's recent characterization of Beijing as a "decisive enabler" of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Furthermore, in August, trade between China and Russia faced significant hurdles as global banks returned 80% of yuan transfers, delaying payments by six months amid US sanctions. This strained relationship between the two nations could potentially escalate the global security threat.

