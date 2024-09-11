EXCLUSIVE: Worksport's Portable COR Battery Adds 7 Miles Of Charge To Tesla Model 3 In Lab Test, Acts As EV Range Extender

Wednesday, Worksport Ltd WKSP announced the successful lab test results of its COR portable energy system, which is used as a range extender for Tesla Inc TSLA electric vehicles like the Model 3 and CyberTruck.

The COR Hub + Battery, which carries over 1.7 kWh of power, was tested with a Tesla Model 3.

Test data showed that it can add approximately seven miles of range as a Level 1 power source. Worksport views this development as a notable step forward for the Tesla community and electric vehicle owners, addressing range anxiety, a critical factor in broader EV adoption.

The COR system enables users to integrate additional COR batteries effectively, offering 1.5 kWh more power per battery. One could Level 1 Charge a Tesla Model 3 approximately 7 miles with each battery.

The Worksport COR is intended to be a practical tool for power on the go at campsites, worksites, and emergencies, the company said in the press release.

However, the company anticipates that future iterations of the COR system will function as a range extender for Tesla and other EVs. The system will officially launch with an Alpha Release iteration later this September, entering a growing multi-billion-dollar market.

In tandem with the COR battery, Worksport’s SOLIS solar tonneau cover is designed to provide a fully off-grid power solution for all types of users, including EV and ICE vehicle owners.

The patented SOLIS cover can charge the 1.5kWh COR battery up to 2-3 times per day with optimal sun conditions, offering a renewable source of mobile energy.

Worksport is exploring strategic partnerships to develop battery-powered Level 2 EV Charging Solutions, leveraging the SOLIS solar array to provide solar power to the systems’ battery banks.

This technology would facilitate faster, on-the-go mobile battery charging for many EVs, including Tesla vehicles. More information about these partnerships is forthcoming, the company said.

Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport, stated, “An EV Industry insider told me that EVs tend to run out of power only miles away from a grid-powered EV charge station. Our COR Mobile Battery Generator could provide essential miles required to arrive at a destination charger.”

Price Action: WKSP stock closed higher by 3.60% at $0.5096 on Tuesday.