Tesla Considers Warner Bros Studio For Highly Anticipated Robotaxi Unveiling Event: Report

Tesla Inc TSLA is reportedly looking to hold its robotaxi unveiling event at Warner Bros. Discovery's WBD movie studio in Burbank, California.

What Happened: The news was first reported by Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The 110-acre lot has hosted famous productions such as Batman movies, the report noted.

Benzinga reached out to both Tesla and Warner Bros for confirmation but is yet to receive a response.

The robotaxi unveiling event was initially slated for Aug. 8. The company delayed it to Oct.10 to make a few important changes aimed at improving the robotaxi and to give itself time to prepare a “couple of other things” to showcase at the event, company CEO Elon Musk said last month.

Why It Matters: Musk is currently looking to convert Tesla from an EV manufacturer to an AI and robotics company with an increased focus on developing autonomous driving technology and humanoid robots.

While the unveiling event is slated for October, it is "difficult" to say when the first unsupervised Tesla robotaxi ride would be, Musk said during Tesla’s second-quarter earnings call in July. However, the CEO, known for ambitious timelines, hinted at the possibility of it happening by the end of 2024.

"It's difficult, obviously, my predictions on this have been overly optimistic in the past," Musk said. "…based on the current trend… you could do [it] unsupervised possibly by the end of this year. I would be shocked if we cannot do it next year."

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock