DirecTV And Disney's Couldn't Even Agree On Bringing ABC Temporarily Back For The Trump-Harris Debate

Pay-TV provider, DirecTV and Walt Disney Co. DIS could not even agree to temporarily restore its ABC News channel for the Donald Trump– Kamala Harris debate.

What Happened: Disney proposed to make ABC News available to DirecTV subscribers for the duration of the presidential debate.

A Disney spokesperson shared the information in an email stating that the feed was offered at no cost. “We want all Americans to be able to view tonight's debate at this important moment in our history.”

See Also: Elon Musk Says Brazilian Government Assets Can Be Seized After X, SpaceX Property Confiscated: ‘Hope Lula Enjoys Flying Commercial’

DirecTV agreed to make this exception but attached a condition to keep Disney’s channels live until Sept. 17, allowing customers to watch the Emmys and Monday Night Football.

According to DirecTV, this counteroffer was turned down by Disney. A DirecTV spokesperson said that Disney continues to prioritize its interests by refusing an extension

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Disney-owned channels, including ABC and ESPN, have been unavailable to DirecTV subscribers since Sept. 1 due to a contract dispute over distribution terms and fees.

Both companies have been publicly criticizing each other since the dispute began.

Earlier this month, DirecTV lodged a complaint against Disney with the Federal Communications Commission, accusing the company of "bad faith" negotiations.

This dispute comes in the wake of DirecTV’s transformation into a streaming service. The company has been promoting its pay TV bundle that doesn't require a satellite dish.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.