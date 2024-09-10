Elon Musk Reveals Timeline For Tesla's Dojo Supercomputer Upgrade 'Comparable To A Nvidia B200 Type System'

Tesla Inc. TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared the timeline for the next iterations of the company’s Dojo supercomputer.

What Happened: On Monday, Musk appeared on the All-In podcast, during which he revealed that Tesla’s Dojo 2 supercomputer should be in volume production by the end of 2025.

The tech mogul expressed confidence in Dojo’s potential but noted that its true capabilities would only be known after the third major iteration, expected in late 2026.

“We should have Dojo 2 in volume production towards the end of next year. That will be comparable to an NVIDIA B200 type training system,” he said, adding, “I have some improved confidence in Dojo, but I think we won't really know how good it is probably until version 3.

See Also: Nvidia, Microsoft’s AI Rally Hides Tech Sector’s Underlying Weakness, Warn Experts: ‘There’s Not That Much Happening’

Musk also said that it usually takes three major iterations for a technology to reach excellence.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: The Dojo supercomputer is a crucial part of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving or FSD technology, designed to train the neural networks used in autonomous vehicles.

Tesla’s commitment to the Dojo supercomputer project has been evident since 2023 when Musk announced an investment of over $1 billion by the end of 2024. At the time, the tech billionaire reiterated Tesla’s continued dependence on Nvidia and Dojo for AI processing.

Earlier this year in June, Musk revealed that Tesla would spend $3 billion to $4 billion on hardware purchases from Nvidia, with a majority of its remaining AI-related budget allocated internally, including for the Dojo supercomputer.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Tesla