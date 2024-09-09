Kamala Harris Closes Gap With Trump In Florida; Ex-President Now Leads VP By Just 2 Points On Home Turf, Poll Shows

Former President Donald Trump is currently leading Vice President Kamala Harris by a slim margin in Florida, his home state, according to a recent poll. This development suggests a close contest in the forthcoming November elections.

What Happened: A Morning Consult poll released on Monday shows Trump leading Harris by a mere two points, with 49% support to Harris’s 47% in Florida. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus two points, reported The Hill.

Earlier polls indicated a slightly larger lead for Trump. The Hill/Decision Desk HQ’s average had Trump ahead of Harris by 3.3 percentage points, while a poll by The Hill and Emerson College last week showed Trump leading by 5 points in Florida.

In the state’s Senate race, incumbent Sen. Rick Scott (R) is leading former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D) by 5 points, according to The Hill/Decision Desk HQ’s average.

The latest poll data indicates a tightening race in Florida, a state traditionally dominated by Republicans in recent elections. The Harris campaign has recently focused on reproductive rights as Florida prepares to vote on Amendment 4, which would enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution.

Why It Matters: The recent polls reflect a nail-biting presidential race, with Harris and Trump nearly tied in key polls. This sets the stage for a riveting presidential debate, one of the biggest events of the election cycle, with less than two months until the 2024 presidential election.

The debate is set to air at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday and will be hosted by ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis and World News Tonight anchor David Muir.

