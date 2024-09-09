What's Going On With Robinhood Stock Today?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD shares climbed 3.8% in regular trading Monday, but are down slightly in the after-hours session. Here's a look at what's going on.

What To Know: Robinhood reported select monthly operating data for August 2024 after Monday's closing bell.

Robinhood reported 24.3 million Funded Customers at the end of August, up approximately 60,000 from July 2024 and up over one million year-over-year.

Assets Under Custody (AUC) at the end of August were $143.6 billion, down 1% from July 2024 and up 60% year-over-year.

Net Deposits were $3.3 billion in August, translating to a 27% annualized growth rate relative to July 2024 AUC. Over the past 12 months, Net Deposits were $37.5 billion, translating to an annual growth rate of 42% relative to August 2023 AUC.

Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $96.2 billion, down 8% from July 2024 and up 61% year-over-year. Options Contracts Traded were 146.9 million, down 8% from July 2024 and up 37% year-over-year.

Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $5.4 billion, up 2% from July 2024 and up 145% year-over-year.

Read Next: What’s Going On With GameStop Stock Ahead Of Earnings?

Robinhood is set to present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Tuesday. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Robinhood shares are trading slightly below the stock’s 50-day moving average of $24.88.

HOOD Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Robinhood Markets shares are down 0.51% after-hours at $19.56 after gaining 3.80% in regular trading Monday.

Read Also:

Photo: Shutterstock