Xi Jinping Vows To Strengthen China-North Korea Ties In Message To Kim Jong Un Amid Signs Of Diplomatic Strains

In a recent development, Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed his intent to strengthen ties with North Korea, despite indications of strained relations.

What Happened: Xi, on Monday, conveyed his desire to enhance cooperation and strategic communication with North Korea, the South China Morning Post reported. Xi’s message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, marking the 76th anniversary of North Korea’s founding, lauded the Workers’ Party of Korea for its role in uniting North Koreans and fostering the country’s growth.

As per Xinhua, China’s state news agency, Xi underscored the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the Democratic People's Republic of North Korea (DPRK), asserting that the bonds have “become stronger over time.”

Xi reiterated China’s commitment to maintain and develop “traditional friendly and cooperative relations” with North Korea, and to contribute towards fostering peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the region and globally.

See Also: Russia’s President Flies Into International Criminal Court Member Mongolia, Defies Global Arrest Warrant

Notably, the most recent known interaction between the two leaders was in January during the exchange of New Year's greetings. Post this, North Korea has been ramping up its diplomatic and military efforts with Russia, including a visit from Russian President Vladimir Putin in June – his first to Pyongyang in 24 years.

Two weeks post Putin's visit, North Korea switched its state television broadcasts from a Chinese satellite to a Russian one, hinting at a potential shift in alliances.

However, Xi’s recent message signifies China’s intent to continue strengthening its relationship with North Korea.

Why It Matters: The recent developments come in the backdrop of high-level security talks between China and South Korea coinciding with Putin’s visit to North Korea in June. This was Putin’s first visit to North Korea since 2000.

Furthermore, North Korea’s switch from a Chinese to a Russian satellite for its state television broadcasts in July has sparked discussions about China's diminishing influence over Pyongyang.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Images by Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office via Flickr and The Presidential Press and Information Office via Wikimedia Commons