Trump Calls For Change To 25th Amendment — Could Vice Presidents Be Impeached?

Donald Trump has suggested a revision to the 25th Amendment, which would enable the impeachment of a vice president suspected of covering up a president’s incapacity.

What Happened: Trump put forth this proposal during a rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin on Saturday. The former president, along with his supporters, has been vocal in their criticism of President Joe Biden, questioning his mental fitness for office. They have also accused Vice President Kamala Harris of hiding this alleged incapacity.

The 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution details the line of succession if the president dies or becomes incapacitated. It provides for the vice president to take over the presidency if the president dies, resigns, or is impeached.

"If you do that with a cover-up of the president of the United States, it's grounds for impeachment immediately and removal from office, because that's what they did," CNN quoted Trump saying at the rally.

"We're run by stupid people — stupid, stupid people," Trump said on Saturday. "And we found that out at the debate with Joe. How did that work out?"

Trump advocated for a modification to the 25th Amendment that would allow for the immediate impeachment and removal from office of a vice president who “lies or engages in a conspiracy to cover up the incapacity of the president of the United States.”

Trump’s suggestion to modify the 25th Amendment brings to mind previous efforts to remove him from office. Following the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, some members of his Cabinet had considered invoking the 25th Amendment to oust him.

Why It Matters: Trump’s proposal, if implemented, could significantly alter the dynamics of the U.S. presidency and the role of the vice president.

The 25th Amendment, as it stands, provides a clear line of succession to ensure continuity of leadership. However, adding a provision for the impeachment of a vice president could introduce a new layer of complexity and potential instability.

It remains to be seen how this proposal will be received by lawmakers and the public.

