NBA Legend Eddie Johnson Defends Rudy Gobert Amidst Mounting Criticism: 'The Vitriol Against This Man Baffles Me'

Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert has been under fire due to his perceived defensive limitations. Now, NBA legend Eddie Johnson has stepped up to defend Gobert.

What Happened: During a SiriusXM NBA Radio interview, Johnson expressed his bewilderment at the public’s perception of Gobert. He acknowledged that Gobert should address the criticism, but was puzzled by the focus on Gobert’s shortcomings rather than his strengths.

Gobert, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, has been a significant defensive presence in the league. However, his performance has been under scrutiny, particularly in recent seasons, due to his struggle to adapt to the evolving requirements of the modern game, reports SportsRush.

Why does Rudy Gobert get criticized at times by other players?@jumpshot8 would like an answer to that question pic.twitter.com/tMBMlgtzql — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 6, 2024

"This is something that Rudy Gobert has to address, because, obviously, his demeanor on the court, maybe he is saying stuff to players that we are not privy to hearing, and maybe that's part of it. But the vitriol against this man, it baffles me,” he said during the podcast.

He also said, "When you got a guy that's a defensive marvel of freaking nature. But he has people nitpick on the things that he can't do at a high level.”

His five-year, $205 million contract has been a source of mockery amidst his defensive struggles. Several NBA players, including Shaquille O’Neal, have publicly questioned the logic behind this deal.

O’Neal’s harsh criticism led to Gobert defending himself on social media, a rare occurrence that earned him some support. This incident may encourage Gobert to continue voicing his stance in the future.

Why It Matters: The criticism towards Gobert’s defensive abilities has been a hot topic in the NBA community. Despite being a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Gobert’s struggles to adapt to the modern game’s demands have raised questions about his worth, especially considering his hefty contract.

Public figures like O’Neal questioning the rationale behind Gobert’s contract has added fuel to the fire. However, the support from NBA legend Eddie Johnson could potentially shift the narrative and bring more focus to Gobert’s strengths rather than his weaknesses.

As Gobert continues to face criticism, his response and performance in the upcoming seasons will be crucial in shaping his legacy in the NBA.

