Adam Kinzinger: Donald Trump 'Suffocating The Soul' Of The GOP - 'The Republican Party Is No Longer Conservative!'

In his Democratic National Convention speech, former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R, Ill.) denounced Donald Trump for undermining the Republican Party and endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

Kinzinger charged Donald Trump of having “suffocated the soul of the Republican Party” in his Democratic National Convention speech.

CNBC reported that during his speech at Chicago’s United Center, Kinzinger, who served in Congress from 2011 to 2023, addressed members of his own party rather than the Democratic audience.

“His fundamental weakness has coursed through my party like an illness, sapping our strength, softening our spine, whipping us into a fever that has untethered us from our values,” he said.

“The Democrats are as patriotic as us. They love this country just as much as we do. And they are as eager to defend American values at home and abroad as we conservatives have ever been,” Kinzinger said.

Also Read: Trump Reiterates Border Security Plans In Chat With Comedian Theo Von: ‘Walls Work, You Know’

Kinzinger, who identified as a Republican during his speech, said, “How can a party claim to be patriotic if it idolizes a man who tried to overthrow a free and fair election?”

Following the events of Jan. 6, 2021, he was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump during his second impeachment trial.

Kinzinger also voted to establish and served on the select committee investigating the January 6 riot, alongside then-Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as the only Republicans on the panel.

Throughout the week, several former Trump supporters and staffers spoke at the DNC, backing Harris and urging their fellow Republicans to vote against their party and its leader.

“If you think those principles are worth defending, I urge you: Make the right choice. Vote for our bedrock values. Vote for Kamala Harris,” Kinzinger said.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Read Next:

Image: Wikimedia Commons