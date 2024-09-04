OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's AI Infrastructure Plan Worth 'Tens Of Billions Of Dollars' To Include Investors From UAE, Canada, Korea, And Japan: Report

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly plans to target the U.S. for the expansion of the artificial intelligence infrastructure project, which could cost “tens of billions of dollars.”

What Happened: Earlier it was reported that Altman had been seeking the U.S. government's support for the project.

This project aims to form a global coalition of investors to fund the costly physical infrastructure required for rapid AI development.

Now, new details have emerged regarding Altman and his team’s planning to target U.S. states first along with several other details.

Altman and other OpenAI executives have been meeting with some investors to take this deal forward, reported Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter.

See Also: Sam Altman Shared 36 Valuable Life Lessons Months Before Founding OpenAI

As per the report, investors from Canada, Korea, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates are expected to back the project. Moreover, ChatGPT-maker's biggest investor, Microsoft Corp. MSFT could also participate.

OpenAI's chief strategy officer Jason Kwon visited Japan, while vice president of global policy crisis Chris Lehane spoke with investors in Canada.

Altman himself had some discussions with investors in the UAE and the U.S., the report noted, citing sources.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Altman’s plans could attract scrutiny by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, the report stated.

The AI startup has already held a meeting with the U.S. National Security Council about the planned investments.

This development comes on the heels of OpenAI's possible multibillion-dollar funding round that would value the AI startup at more than $100 billion.

Tech giants Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp. are also reportedly interested in picking up a stake in OpenAI, with Microsoft also expected to participate.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock