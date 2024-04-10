Sam Altman Pitches Allied Nations To Join Forces On Boosting Global Infrastructure And Supply Chains For AI: Report

Loading... Loading...

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been advocating for a global coalition to support the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure. This initiative includes discussions with government and industry leaders in the Middle East and other Western countries.

What Happened: Altman has been actively engaging with investors and government officials in the United Arab Emirates or UAE to discuss the private sector’s role in supporting large-scale infrastructure for AI, reported Bloomberg on Wednesday.

The discussions, which have not been previously disclosed, are part of Altman’s efforts to address concerns about the supply of chips and other essential infrastructure keeping up with the rapid deployment of AI. Moreover, the report noted, citing multiple people familiar with the discussions, that Altman’s discussions extend beyond chip production to include other resources such as energy and data center capacity.

“As previously reported, OpenAI is having ongoing conversations about increasing global infrastructure and supply chains for chips, energy and data centers,” an OpenAI spokesperson stated, adding, ” We look forward to sharing more details at a later date.”

During his visit to the UAE this week, Altman reportedly met Martina Strong, the U.S. ambassador to the country. He is also scheduled to travel to Washington on Thursday for meetings on Capitol Hill.

Why It Matters: Altman’s recent efforts in the Middle East are part of a larger plan to secure significant investments in AI infrastructure. Earlier in February, Altman reportedly sought approval from the Joe Biden administration for a $7 trillion chipmaking project. This ambitious plan has raised questions about its feasibility, with experts weighing in on whether such a massive investment is justified.

However, the report noted that seeking investment from UAE-based entities may attract scrutiny from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States or CFIUS, which has been increasingly vigilant regarding connections between Middle Eastern wealth funds and China.

Due to similar concerns, lawmakers have shown particular interest in scrutinizing Abu Dhabi AI firm G42. It was previously reported that G42 was interested in investing in OpenAI’s chip venture, but the current status of these discussions remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, OpenAI’s revenue has been soaring, with the company reportedly surpassing $2 billion annually, making it one of the fastest-growing technology companies. This financial success has likely bolstered Altman’s efforts to secure investments in AI infrastructure.

