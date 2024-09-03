Judge Rejects Trump's Attempt To Move Hush Money Trial To Federal Court, Citing Lack Of 'Good Cause'

A federal judge ruled that former President Donald Trump cannot move his hush money criminal case to federal court, as he failed to demonstrate "good cause." Consequently, the case will remain in New York state court.

What Happened: The request to move the case was denied by U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein on Tuesday. Trump’s arguments for the transfer, including alleged bias in New York courts and inadequate review of presidential immunity, were deemed insufficient, reported The Hill.

Hellerstein ruled that the district courts do not have jurisdiction over alleged bias in New York state courts, asserting that this is a matter for state appellate courts. This leaves Trump’s argument on presidential immunity as the only issue deserving attention.

The judge previously ruled that the hush money payments were not related to the president’s official acts, a decision that remains unchanged in the Supreme Court’s opinion.

Trump, who was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records, had sought to move his case to federal court, arguing that the state prosecution could cause him “direct and irreparable harm” in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump’s request, made last week, argued that the state prosecution was politically motivated and would harm his 2024 presidential campaign. He also asked Judge Juan Merchan to delay ruling on other motions until the removal proceeding concluded.

Why It Matters: The rejection of Trump’s request to move the case to federal court means that the case will now remain in New York state court, potentially impacting his legal strategy ahead of the November elections.

Trump’s legal battles have been closely watched, with the outcome potentially influencing his political future. Recent polls indicate Trump is leading in key swing states for the 2024 election.

Former colleagues of Judge Merchan have speculated on potential sentencing outcomes, with varied predictions on jail time and probation.

