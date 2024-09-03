Harris In Trouble? New 2024 Election Polls Show Trump Leading In Key Swing States

A head-to-head battle between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris could come down to the swing states in the 2024 presidential election.

Here's the latest about the new 2024 election polls and how swing states are now expected to fall.

What Happened: Harris has seen her support grow in recent 2024 election polls, thanks in part to taking over the Democratic Party nomination from President Joe Biden and winning over undecided voters who didn't want to pick between Trump and Biden.

In the post-Democratic National Convention aftermath, Harris now faces the tough task of continuing momentum with less than three months until the 2024 election.

New 2024 election swing state polls show that the task may be incredibly tough and the race is too close to call with momentum potentially shifting back to Trump.

New polls from Insider Advantage show the following results for swing state voters in four states:

North Carolina : Trump 49%, Harris 48%

: Trump 49%, Harris 48% Georgia : Trump 48%, Harris 48%

: Trump 48%, Harris 48% Nevada : Trump 48%, Harris 47%

: Trump 48%, Harris 47% Arizona: Trump 49%, Harris 48%

New polls from Trafalgar, as reported by the New York Post, show the following results for swing state voters in three battleground states:

Wisconsin : Trump 47.3%, Harris 46.2%

: Trump 47.3%, Harris 46.2% Michigan : Trump 47%, Harris 46.6%

: Trump 47%, Harris 46.6% Pennsylvania: Trump 47%, Harris 44.9%

The latest polls show a close battle between the two candidates and the results could be within the margin of error, making the seven swing states toss-ups. Trump leads in six of the seven states, with the two candidates tied in Georgia. Rounding the results would see Trump lead in five states and the two candidates tied in Georgia and Michigan.

Why It's Important: The new polls show a difference from recent swing state polls that show Harris leading the majority of the key battleground states. RealClearPolitics shows several of the states going to Harris in the 2024 election based on polls.

A recent Emerson College poll of voters in the same seven swing states showed a complete tie with each candidate leading in three states and one state tied.

The poll results were:

Arizona : Trump 50%, Harris 47%

: Trump 50%, Harris 47% Georgia: Harris 49%, Trump 48%

Harris 49%, Trump 48% Michigan: Harris 50%, Trump 47%

Harris 50%, Trump 47% Nevada : Harris 49%, Trump 48%

: Harris 49%, Trump 48% North Carolina : Trump 49%, Harris 48%

: Trump 49%, Harris 48% Pennsylvania: Trump 48%, Harris 48%

Trump 48%, Harris 48% Wisconsin: Trump 49%, Harris 48%

The seven swing states in question together represent 87 electoral votes in the 2024 election. All seven states above were won by Biden in the 2020 election, with several of them flipped from Trump's win in 2016.

A recent Morning Consult swing state voter poll found the vice president leading 48% to 47% overall in seven key states. The vice president was leading Trump in four of the seven swing states (Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin), tied in one (Georgia) and trailing in two (North Carolina, Pennsylvania).

A new Fox News swing state poll for four of the battleground states showed Harris leading in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada with Trump leading in North Carolina.

While polls will continue to change over the next three months, the battle for the swing states will continue to be among the most watched topics in the expected close head-to-head battle for the presidency.

