Kamala Harris's New Ad Campaign 'Focused' Takes A Dig At Trump's Economic Policies

The latest advertisement from Vice President Kamala Harris‘s campaign takes aim at former President Donald Trump’s economic policies.

What Happened: The ad, titled “Focused,” is part of a significant post-Labor Day advertising push. It juxtaposes Harris’s economic focus on American families against Trump’s alleged emphasis on corporate tax cuts, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

Charles Kretchmer Lutvak, Harris-Walz national spokesperson, said the election boils down to which candidate is focused on the American people. He added that Harris has a plan to bring down high costs for Americans, while Trump “either doesn’t get it or doesn’t care.”

Why It Matters: This ad is part of the Harris-Walz campaign’s $370 million digital and TV ad reservations, set to run from Labor Day to Election Day. The ads aim to reach battleground voters and contrast Harris’s agenda with Trump’s policies. Recent polling data reveals a shift in favor of the Democrats, with Harris leading Trump.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found Harris gaining ground on Trump on the economy. Harris unveiled her economic agenda last month, including proposals to cut taxes, boost housing construction, and place a federal ban on grocery price gouging. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman highlights a Michigan survey revealing that Harris is leading Trump on economic issues.

Meanwhile, Trump’s proposals include extending provisions to his 2017 tax law, doing away with taxes on Social Security benefits, and reducing the corporate income tax rate. Investors are evaluating the potential market implications of a Kamala Harris presidency, which could result in higher corporate taxes, impact consumer staples, and boost the solar energy sector.

