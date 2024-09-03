RFK Jr Fought To Have His Name On The Ballot In North Carolina. He's Now Fighting To Get It Removed: Billionaire Investor Mark Cuban, Who Funded The Lawsuit, Says He Doesn't 'Feel Bad' That Kennedy Can't Withdraw

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban revealed that he helped fund Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s efforts to secure a spot on the North Carolina presidential ballot. This revelation comes amid Kennedy’s ongoing lawsuit to have his name removed from the same ballot.

What Happened: Cuban, part-owner of the Dallas Mavericks, took to social media platform X to disclose his involvement. He revealed that he helped pay for the lawsuit that got RFK Jr. and philosopher Cornel West on the North Carolina ballot through an organization called Voter Choice.

“You know who helped pay for the lawsuit that got RFK Jr. and @CornelWest on the NC Ballot? Me,” Cuban wrote.

He explained his motivation, stating, “I’m not a fan of the two party system and @voterchoice helps get candidates on ballots. And we are good at it.”

The billionaire clarified that his support was channeled through an organization called Voter Choice. “His NC org came to us for help. We helped. No cost to them,” Cuban added.

Responding to the irony of Kennedy now seeking to remove his name from the ballot, Cuban remarked, “So I don’t feel bad that he can’t get off the ballot.”

The situation has become complicated as Kennedy recently decided to suspend his campaign in 10 swing states, reportedly to boost former President Donald Trump’s chances. This decision prompted Kennedy to file a lawsuit against North Carolina to have his name removed from the 2024 presidential ballot.

However, North Carolina officials have denied Kennedy’s request, citing practical and financial constraints. According to state officials, 1.7 million ballots have already been printed and are scheduled to be sent out for absentee voting on Friday, Sept. 6. They argue that reprinting would be both costly and impractical at this stage.

This incident has sparked debate about the influence of wealthy individuals in the political process. When questioned about the ethics of his involvement, Cuban defended his stance, saying, “This is the first time I said anything because he dropped out a week after we got him on.”

Why It Matters: Cuban’s involvement in the political landscape is not new – the “Shark Tank” host has been vocal about various political issues. Last week, he questioned Trump’s plan to tax foreign nations to revive the auto industry in Michigan.

Moreover, on Monday, Cuban raised concerns about the discrepancy in the results of his poll on X between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, hinting at potential algorithmic influence by Elon Musk on the social media platform X.

Photo courtesy: Gage Skidmore via Flickr