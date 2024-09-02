Just Because Elon Musk Is Rich, The World Doesn't Have To Put Up With His 'Far-Right Ideology,' Says Brazil's President Lula Da Silva

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that Brazil should set a global example of how to handle Elon Musk, following the Supreme Court of Brazil confirming a ban on the tech entrepreneur’s social media platform X. The decision reportedly came after the platform was accused of spreading hate speech and misinformation.

What Happened: President da Silva criticized Musk’s ideological stand and stated, “The world is not obliged to put up with Musk's far-right ideology just because he is rich,” reported The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

The ban on X was implemented over the weekend after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes declared the platform illegal for failing to suspend accounts spreading hate speech and misinformation. The decision was unanimously supported by a five-member panel of justices on Monday.

However, the ban has sparked controversy, with critics accusing the court of overstepping its mandate. Musk has referred to de Moraes as a "dictator" on X. Márcio Chaves, a São Paulo-based lawyer and professor in digital law, warned that the necessary debate on social media regulation in Brazil risks descending into a "personal duel" with Musk.

Further escalating tensions, Musk’s satellite internet operation, Starlink, had its bank accounts frozen by de Moraes to ensure payment of fines. This move has been criticized by Arthur Lira, the leader of Brazil's lower house of Congress, for creating legal uncertainty, according to the report.

Why It Matters: The ban on X in Brazil is the culmination of a series of escalating legal disputes between Musk and the Brazilian Supreme Court. Last month, Justice de Moraes gave Musk a 24-hour ultimatum to appoint a legal representative for X in Brazil or face potential suspension of his platform. This was followed by a call for an immediate halt to X’s operations until all court orders were adhered to, including the payment of fines and the appointment of a legal representative in Brazil.

In response to these actions, Musk criticized de Moraes, referring to him as a "criminal wearing judges robes like a Halloween costume" on X. Amidst these legal battles, Musk has also contemplated limiting his international travel, following the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France.

