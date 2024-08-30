Tesla Recalls 870 Model X Vehicles In China Due To Safety Concerns Over Roof Trim Panels

Tesla Inc. TSLA is recalling 870 imported Model X electric vehicles in China due to potential safety issues, according to a statement posted on China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) website on Friday.

What Happened: The recall affects Model X vehicles produced between Mar. 16, 2016, and Jul. 31, 2016. This action follows a previous recall issued in November 2020. The issue involves roof trim panels that may have insufficient primer, which could cause them to detach from the vehicle over time, posing a safety risk.

Tesla will begin the recall on Oct. 8. The company will inspect the affected vehicles and perform a tension test on the roof trim panels. If the panels fail the test, they will be replaced and reinstalled with an application of primer at no cost to the vehicle owners.

Why It Matters: This latest recall is part of a series of recalls that Tesla has issued over the past year. Last week, the company recalled over 9,000 Model X vehicles in the U.S. due to concerns that the roof trim pieces might separate and pose a hazard to other drivers. This recall also involved Model X vehicles from the 2016 model year.

Earlier, in May, Tesla recalled over 125,000 vehicles in the U.S. to address issues with seat belt warnings. The recall was prompted by a malfunction in the seat belt warning light and chime, which could fail to activate, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

Additionally, in June, the company recalled more than 11,000 Cybertrucks due to concerns that the sail applique might detach while driving, posing a risk to other motorists. Nearly 12,000 Cybertrucks were also recalled for windshield wiper flaws.

In another significant recall, this month Tesla recalled 1.7 million vehicles in China over concerns that the front trunk might open while driving, obstructing the driver’s view and increasing the risk of a crash. This recall involved multiple models, including the Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y.

Price Action: Tesla’s stock closed at $206.28 on Thursday, up 0.26% for the day. In pre-market trading, the stock increased by 1.48%. Despite this recent gain, Tesla’s stock has declined by 16.96% year to date, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

