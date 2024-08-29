MrBeast Hires Attorney Known For Representing Elon Musk, Alec Baldwin Amid Poor Set Safety Allegations, Criticism From Ex-Employees — A Good Move?

Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as, MrBeast, is currently embroiled in a series of controversies. To help him navigate these troubled waters, he has reportedly enlisted the services of renowned attorney, Alex Spiro.

What Happened: Donaldson has been criticized for alleged poor health and safety conditions on his sets, negative feedback from former employees, and questions surrounding his company’s culture, reported Business Insider.

The YouTube star has also ended his professional relationship with childhood friend Ava Tyson due to allegations of inappropriate conversations with young fans.

See Also: Google Chrome To Trigger Vibrations On Your Smartphone When You Do This

Donaldson’s reputation suffered another blow when The New York Times reported on the conditions of his upcoming Amazon show, “Beast Games.”

The report suggested injuries, hospitalizations, and limited access to food, water, and medicine on set. In response, Donaldson has pledged to improve the internal culture and has appointed an HR officer.

Amid these controversies, Donaldson has sought the help of Spiro, a high-profile attorney charging $2,000 per hour, known for representing clients like Elon Musk and Alec Baldwin, the report noted.

However, crisis management experts caution that this may not be the best approach to regain trust from fans.

PR experts recommend that Donaldson should acknowledge his mistakes and apologize, particularly to his young fans.

They suggest that legal action might be perceived as an attempt to suppress critics rather than taking responsibility for the issues raised, the report stated.

MrBeast’s team did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Donaldson has been a prominent figure on YouTube. Last month, he celebrated a record number of subscribers with a $1 million giveaway to other content creators.

The YouTuber currently enjoys a massive following of more than 312 million subscribers, and on X, formerly Twitter, he has over 31 million followers.

Moreover, MrBeast has also faced criticism and public backlash for his involvement in various charitable projects, such as building 100 houses for needy families.

Photo via Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.