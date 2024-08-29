Ted Cruz Says People Hungry For Truth Worldwide — 'Elon Musk Buying Twitter Was The Biggest Development For Free Speech'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) praised Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, calling it a significant move for free speech, amidst increasing crackdowns by governments.

What Happened: On Thursday, Cruz expressed his views on the recent developments surrounding Musk’s social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter. “People are hungry for the truth worldwide. Elon Musk buying Twitter was the biggest development for free speech in recent history. It is both telling and dangerous when governments try to crack down on that,” Cruz tweeted.

People are hungry for the truth worldwide. Elon Musk buying Twitter was the biggest development for free speech in recent history. It is both telling and dangerous when governments try to crack down on that. https://t.co/1s5Bp7nOw2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 29, 2024

The senator’s tweet comes in the wake of escalating legal disputes involving Musk’s platform in Brazil. The Supreme Court of Brazil has imposed a financial freeze on Musk’s Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, and threatened to suspend X in the country.

Why It Matters: The legal issues surrounding X have been escalating for some time. The Brazilian Supreme Court has instructed Musk to appoint a legal representative for X in Brazil or face potential suspension of the platform. The court’s decision was in response to X’s lack of legal representatives in the country and unpaid fines due to failure to provide certain documents.

Earlier this year, Musk was under investigation by the Brazilian Supreme Court for obstructing justice in a social media dispute. The tech billionaire was accused of instigating “criminal conducts practiced by digital militias” and “abuse of economic power.”

Furthermore, X has faced warnings from the European Union for failing to control harmful content. This follows a series of actions by EU regulators against major tech firms.

