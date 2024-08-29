Trump Vs Harris: Vice President Widens Lead Over Rival Among Women And Hispanic Voters

Kamala Harris has expanded her lead over Donald Trump in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, published on Thursday. The poll shows Harris with a 45% to 41% advantage among registered voters.

What Happened: The poll conducted over eight days ending Wednesday, reflects a significant increase in support for Harris among women and Hispanic voters. Harris now leads Trump by 49% to 36% among both groups, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The poll indicates that Harris’s lead has grown from a 1-point margin in late July to a 4-point lead. Trump continues to lead among white voters and men, though his lead among voters without a college degree has decreased to 7 points from 14 points in July.

The findings come after President Joe Biden ended his campaign on July 21. Since then, Harris has gained traction in national and swing state polls. In critical battleground states, Trump holds a narrow 45% to 43% lead over Harris.

Democratic enthusiasm has surged, with 73% of Democratic voters expressing increased excitement about voting since Harris entered the race. The poll also shows that 52% of Harris voters support her as a candidate, rather than primarily opposing Trump.

Why It Matters: The poll results come amid growing concerns within the Republican Party about Trump’s campaign strategy against Harris. GOP donors and strategists have raised alarms over Trump’s attacks on Harris, which they believe have been ineffective. Eric Levine, a prominent Republican donor, warned that if Trump continues on this path, he risks losing the election.

Trump’s recent comments have also stirred controversy. In a July interview with Fox News, Trump claimed that Harris’s prosecutorial record included jailing “thousands and thousands of Black people” over marijuana offenses. This statement was fact-checked and found to be a gross exaggeration.

Additionally, Trump faced backlash for questioning Harris’s racial identity at a National Association of Black Journalists convention.

