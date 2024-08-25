Snowden Says Telegram Founder's Arrest Is An 'Assault' On Basic Human Rights, Accuses French President Macron Of 'Taking Hostages' To Access Private Communications

Edward Snowden, the well-known National Security Agency whistleblower has criticized the arrest of Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov, calling it a violation of human rights. He accused French President Emmanuel Macron of “taking hostages” to access private communications. Snowden expressed his dismay on X.

What Happened: Snowden had a strong reaction to Durov’s arrest. He said, “The arrest of @Durov is an assault on the basic human rights of speech and association.”

“I am surprised and deeply saddened that Macron has descended to the level of taking hostages as a means for gaining access to private communications.”

The arrest of @Durov is an assault on the basic human rights of speech and association. I am surprised and deeply saddened that Macron has descended to the level of taking hostages as a means for gaining access to private communications. It lowers not only France, but the world. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) August 25, 2024

Telegram also responded, emphasizing its compliance with EU laws, including the Digital Services Act. “Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act — its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving,” the company said in a post on X.

Telegram added, “Telegram’s CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe.” They called the claims against Durov and the platform “absurd” and highlighted that nearly a billion users globally rely on Telegram for communication and vital information.

Telegram concluded by expressing hope for a swift resolution, stating, “We're awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all.”

⚖️ Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act — its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving.



✈️ Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe.



😵‍💫 It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner… — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) August 25, 2024

Why It Matters: The arrest of Durov has sparked significant reactions from prominent figures in the tech industry. Elon Musk expressed shock at the arrest, suggesting it symbolizes extreme regulation and censorship in Europe. Musk wrote X, “POV: It’s 2030 in Europe and you’re being executed for liking a meme.”

Earlier this year, Durov praised Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, now rebranded as X, for its apparent shift towards promoting freedom of speech. This praise was highlighted during an interview with Tucker Carlson, where Durov stated, “I think it's a great development,” to which Musk responded by saying “Cool.”

Additionally, Musk humorously responded to Durov’s claim of having over 100 biological children, comparing him to Genghis Khan. Musk’s light-hearted comment, “Rookie numbers lmao,” was in response to Durov’s claim of fathering children through sperm donation in 12 different countries.

