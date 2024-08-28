NVDL, SOXL And Other Chip-Stock Tracking ETFs Trade Mixed Ahead Of Nvidia Earnings: Here's Why

ETFs that allow investing in Nvidia NVDA are showing mixed reactions on Wednesday pre-market ahead of the Jensen Huang-led company’s earnings call.
What Happened: According to Benzinga Pro, at the time of writing, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares SOXL was trading higher by 1.14%, while Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares SOXS was down by 0.85%.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH was trading 0.40% higher, and ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF NVDX also increased by 1.09%.
Meanwhile, GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF NVD fell by 1.20%, whereas GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF NVDL gained 0.98%.
Why It Matters: Investors are keenly observing Nvidia ahead of its earnings report, which is anticipated to significantly impact the market. A Morgan Stanley analyst expressed confidence in Nvidia’s ability to meet high expectations, despite potential delays in Blackwell shipments. The analyst, Joseph Moore, maintained an Overweight rating and a $144 price target for Nvidia shares.
Moreover, Goldman Sachs highlighted the potential for a significant market value fluctuation, estimating a possible $298 billion swing following Nvidia’s second-quarter earnings report. This projection is based on options pricing data, which suggests a potential 9% move in Nvidia stock in either direction.
