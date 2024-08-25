Mark Cuban Asks Elon Musk To Share Source Code Of Algorithm That Decides Reputation, Relevancy, And Similarity Criteria Of Posts On X

Mark Cuban has called on Elon Musk to share the source code of the algorithm that decides how posts are surfaced on X, aiming to gather user feedback before its implementation.

What Happened: Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star, has publicly requested X Corp. owner Musk to share the algorithm source code for the upcoming update on X.

Cuban’s request came in response to a post by Musk, who mentioned that they are working on promoting more engaging content from smaller X accounts. Musk stated, “Our current algorithm shows too much from accounts that are big already.”

Cuban suggested that sharing the details on how the algorithm will determine “Reputation, Relevancy, and Similarity” would allow users to offer general feedback. He added, “Unless of course you want to define it by yourself, which is of course your right.”

Why It Matters: Cuban has previously highlighted the significant impact of social media algorithms on society. In an appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast in June, Cuban emphasized that “the person who controls the algorithm controls the world,” stressing the importance of transparency in these systems.

Musk has also been vocal about the importance of open-source models. In March, he announced that his AI startup, xAI, would open-source the code for its AI chatbot Grok, criticizing OpenAI for not being transparent.

This move aligns with his recent support for open-source AI models, as seen in his agreement with Meta Platforms Inc. co-founder Mark Zuckerberg against closed-source providers.

Cuban has also sounded alarms about the role of AI algorithms in shaping public opinion, particularly concerning the 2024 election season. He warned that these algorithms could steer the outcome of elections by influencing public perception more than actual events or policies.

