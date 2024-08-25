So You Think She Can Dance: Kamala Harris Tops Donald Trump In Poll On Personal Attributes

Kamala Harris has outperformed both President Joe Biden and Donald Trump in a YouGov poll that evaluated personal traits.

What Happened: The poll revealed that 50% of the respondents believe Harris would triumph over Trump in a cooking competition, with Trump only garnering 10% support. Similarly, half of the participants think Harris could out-dance Trump, with only 14% backing the former president.

Moreover, Harris was considered a more reliable babysitter, was praised for her fashion sense, and was believed to be more likely to assist a stranger or remember birthdays. She also outshone in the area of parenting advice.

However, Trump managed to outperform Harris in four out of the 20 questions. Participants felt he was more likely to win an arm-wrestling match or a game of poker, and gave him higher marks for financial advice and celebrity voice imitation.

The YouGov survey was conducted from August 16-19 among 1,143 adults, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Why It Matters: This survey provides a unique perspective on the public’s perception of these political figures beyond their political roles. The results could potentially influence public opinion and voter behavior in future elections.

The areas where Harris excelled, such as reliability and empathy, are traits often associated with effective leadership. Conversely, the areas where Trump outperformed may reflect his image as a business tycoon and entertainer.

It’s worth noting that these results are based on personal traits and do not necessarily reflect the respondents’ political views or their satisfaction with the politicians’ performance in office.

Nonetheless, these findings offer an interesting insight into the public’s perception of these prominent political figures.

