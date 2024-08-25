Donald Trump Says Fox News Called Him For DNC Interview, Brands Himself 'Ratings Machine'

In the wake of Kamala Harris‘ Thursday speech at the Democratic convention, Donald Trump has refuted allegations of rambling during his phone call with Fox News that night.

What Happened: Trump defended his conversation on Sunday, stating that he was invited by Fox News for a quick interview following Harris’ speech.

“Bret Baier of FoxNews called me, I didn't call him, just prior to the Kamala Convention speech, and asked me if I would like to critique her after she is finished. I agreed to do so!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

According to the report, the former president dialed into Fox News immediately after Harris’ nomination acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention last Thursday.

During the call, Trump seemed to unintentionally press buttons on his phone’s keypad while discussing Harris’ speech. The call was cut short after 10 minutes due to time constraints on the network, as reported by The Hill.

Trump’s call was criticized by New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd.

Trump wrote in the post, “Bret Baier of FoxNews called me, I didn't call him, just prior to the Kamala Convention speech, and asked me if I would like to critique her after she is finished. I agreed to do so! — I thought it was nonspecific and weak, with no fracking, crime, inflation or anything else of interest even mentioned. Delivery was a C+, with far too many and speedy ‘thank you's’ at the beginning,”

“It was ‘WEIRD!’ Likewise, I didn't call other media outlets that asked me to go on, they called me. The Fake News, like often ‘gilted’ Maureen Dowd of the failing New York Times, wrote incorrectly that I was making the calls. WRONG!!! I don't have to make calls to go on TV, or anything else — They call me! It's called Ratings, I guess, and I'm the ‘Ratings Machine!’ he added.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the ongoing tension between Trump and the media, a relationship that has been fraught with accusations of misinformation and bias.

Trump’s response to the criticism also highlights his continued influence and media appeal, even after leaving office.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, the dynamics between public figures and media outlets remain a critical aspect of public discourse.

