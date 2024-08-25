Hezbollah Barrages Israel With Rockets And Drones, Israeli Jets Strike Back In Lebanon As Middle East Tensions Rise

Hezbollah has launched a massive rocket and drone attack on Israel. This comes as a response to the assassination of a senior commander in Beirut last month. Israeli jets retaliated with airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

What Happened: Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed group, launched over 320 Katyusha rockets at Israel, hitting 11 military targets, reported Reuters. The group stated that this attack marked the “first phase” of its retaliation and that a full response would take “some time.”

Israel’s military had anticipated the attack and conducted airstrikes in Lebanon just before the rocket barrage began. The strikes were primarily in southern Lebanon, but the military was prepared to strike anywhere deemed a threat.

Israel’s cabinet convened to discuss the situation, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s office announcing the meeting. Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated that Israel would respond to the situation on the ground but was not seeking a full-scale war.

See Also: Kamala Harris Clashes With JD Vance As Trump’s VP Pick Predicts Ex-President Would Veto Federal Abortion Ban If Re-Elected: ‘We Know He Will Sign…’

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared a state of emergency, stating, “We have conducted precise strikes in Lebanon in order to thwart an imminent threat against the citizens of Israel. We are closely following developments in Beirut, and we are determined to use all the means at our disposal in order to defend our citizens.”

Hezbollah’s attack follows a missile strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights last month, which killed 12 individuals. In response, the Israeli military assassinated a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut, further escalating tensions.

A Reuters security source in Lebanon reported at least 40 Israeli strikes had hit various towns in the country’s south. A resident of the southern Lebanese town of Zibqeen described the situation as apocalyptic.

Why It Matters: The recent escalation between Israel and Hezbollah comes amid ongoing regional tensions. This includes the prolonged Israel-Hamas war, which has seen significant developments, such as the death of Hamas’ second-in-command, Mohammed Deif, in a strike in Gaza.

Efforts to end the Israel-Hamas conflict have been ongoing, with President Joe Biden last month meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Meanwhile, a top U.S. general made a surprise visit to the Middle East on Saturday to discuss strategies for preventing any escalation in tensions that could lead to a broader conflict, according to the publication. Air Force General C.Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, started his trip in Jordan and plans to visit Egypt and Israel in the coming days to gather insights from military leaders.

Check This Out:

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Photo: mohammad kassir/Shutterstock.com

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Navdeep Yadav.