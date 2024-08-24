Fed Chair Powell's Signal Sets Stage For Rate Global Central Banks Hint At Interest Rate Cuts In Reviving Economy

Officials from three of the world’s leading central banks have now hinted at potential interest rate cuts in the upcoming months. This move comes as the global economy continues to recover from the inflationary effects of the pandemic.

What Happened: Jerome Powell, the Chair of the Federal Reserve, suggested at an annual gathering of global policymakers and economists in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that the U.S. central bank is likely to lower rates in September.

Several members of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, including Olli Rehn of Finland, Martins Kazaks of Latvia, Boris Vujcic of Croatia and Mario Centeno of Portugal, also expressed their support for a further reduction in interest rates next month, reports Bloomberg.

"The time has come for policy to adjust," Powell said. "The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook and the balance of risks."

Rehn has said that the euro area as "on track and the growth outlook in Europe, especially manufacturing, is rather subdued." He added that "this enforces the case for a rate cut in September."

Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, indicated a potential for further rate cuts, following a quarter-point reduction to 5% earlier this month, which was the first since the onset of the pandemic.

Central banks in Canada, New Zealand and China are also considering easing their rates.

Despite these indications, Powell did not provide much guidance beyond September, stating that the timing and pace of rate cuts would depend on incoming data and the evolving outlook.

He stressed the importance of supporting the labor market, in light of the recent rise in the unemployment rate to nearly a three-year high of 4.3%.

Research presented at the Jackson Hole conference warned that the US labor market is nearing a tipping point, and policymakers run the risk that additional slowing could bring a much larger increase in the unemployment rate.

Why It Matters: The potential interest rate cuts by these major central banks could have significant implications for the global economy. Lower interest rates typically stimulate economic growth by making borrowing cheaper, which can encourage spending and investment.

However, they can also lead to increased inflation. As the world continues to recover from the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, these decisions by central banks will be closely watched by investors and economists alike.

