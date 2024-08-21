Donald Trump Now Leads Kamala Harris By 5 Points After 10-Point Election Odds Turnaround In Only 7 Days

Former President Donald Trump has reclaimed the lead in Polymarket’s election odds and now leads Vice President Kamala Harris by five points.

What Happened: The former President has a 52% chance of winning the election, compared to Harris’s 47%. The turnaround comes only one week after the Vice President’s odds hit a high of 53%, marking a 10-point turnaround in a matter of days. $681.9 million have been placed in bets on the Presidential Election Winner market.

Polymarket data also shows Trump slightly narrowing the gap on the Popular Vote Winner market, where Kamala Harris’s odds dropped from 73% to 68%, while Trump’s increased from 26% to 31%. $118.2 million have been traded on this market.

Donald Trump is favored in four out of six swing states by prediction market bettors.

Trump is ahead in 4/6 swing states. pic.twitter.com/vo15sPdBE5 — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 21, 2024

In a separate development, the odds of third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropping out of the race increased to 85% after Kennedy announced a press conference on Friday to elaborate on his political future.

Also Read: Ex-Trump Aide Anthony Scaramucci Dismisses Rumors That Kamala Harris Will Nominate Gary Gensler For Treasury Secretary: ‘I Want Crypto To Be Bipartisan’

The spike prompted a positive reaction from Maga Memecoin TRUMP/USD, which is up 16% over the past 24 hours.

Crypto influencer Sistine Research sees a bull divergence forming for the meme coin and argues that a big bottom signal is forming.

Major bull div forming on $TRUMP as his betting odds have opened up a 5% lead against Kamala.



She's doing so bad that even Michelle Obama odds have bounced off rock bottom despite Michelle Obama directly supporting her at the DNC.



This indicator is signaling extreme seller… pic.twitter.com/7dljRvXs1U — Sistine Research (@sistineresearch) August 21, 2024

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock