Emotional Biden Cheered At DNC, Crowds Errupt In Chants Of 'We Love Joe'

In a heartwarming moment at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, President Joe Biden received a standing ovation that left many, including the President himself, visibly moved.

What Happened: President Biden was brought to the stage by his daughter, Ashley Biden, after a speech by First Lady Jill Biden. The President, clearly touched, embraced his daughter and seemed to wipe away tears as he took the podium. Other Biden family members also displayed their emotions from the VIP suite, reported CNN.

The applause from the crowd continued for over four minutes before Biden started his address, initially expressing his gratitude to Jill Biden and calling her the family’s “rock”. This led to another standing ovation for the First Lady.

See Also: Scaramucci’s Bold Prediction: Trump Will Be Sentenced To Jail Before Election

As Biden spoke to the convention, attendees began chanting “We love Joe” and raised corresponding signs. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was also spotted holding a sign. The President’s speech followed calls from key members of his party, including lawmakers, donors, and voters, for him to step down from the race less than a month ago.

Earlier in the day, several convention speakers had also expressed their thanks to Biden for his service to the country.

Why It Matters: The Democratic National Convention, held in Chicago, is a major event celebrating the nomination of the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz ticket for the upcoming presidential election.

The convention features appearances from former presidents and political stars. The event, which takes place at the United Center, home of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls and NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks. The event marks a significant moment in the lead-up to the fall election.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool