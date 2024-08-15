Mark Cuban Blasts Tech Billionaires: 'They Feel Like They Should Control The World' With Trump 'CEO Of The United States Of America'

Billionaire and NBA team owner Mark Cuban has not been one to shy away from sharing his opinion on other billionaires, including Elon Musk, who he often feuds.

New comments from Cuban show exactly how he feels about technology billionaires today.

What Happened: During a recent appearance on "The Daily Show" with Jon Stewart, Cuban didn't hold back when discussing the current state of Silicon Valley and the mindset of today's tech billionaires.

Cuban expressed concern about how some of the most powerful figures in technology have lost touch with the real world.



“They’ve gotten to the point now where they feel like they should control the world, right? And that there should be a CEO in charge of everything," Cuban said.



Cuban’s critique was particularly pointed at the notion that these tech moguls see themselves as the ultimate authorities, driven by a desire for control rather than innovation.



“It’s not so much a support thing. It’s more like a takeover thing, trying to put themselves in a position to have as much control as possible,” Cuban explained.



He went on to describe their ideal scenario as one where “they want Trump to be the CEO of the United States of America, and they want to be the board of directors that makes him listen to them.”

The comment comes as many tech CEOs have endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 election.



Stewart and Cuban also touched on the broader implications of this mindset, especially as it relates to social engineering and transhumanism.



“Now it seems much more about sort of this social engineering and transhumanism, and we are going to join with computers and together eight of us are going to run everything," Stewart said.

Why It's Important: Cuban’s observations shed light on the growing influence of tech billionaires and their increasingly dystopian visions of the future.



His commentary could serve as a reminder of the potential dangers of concentrated power in the hands of a few individuals who, in his words, have “lost the connection to the real world.”

The comments from Cuban come after he was part of a group of more than 400 investors and venture capitalists pledging their support to Kamala Harris.

